Raymond Jolly, PA
Overview
Raymond Jolly, PA is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Raymond Jolly works at
Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emergeortho PA8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho AccessOrtho - Wilmington/Oleander4815 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 332-3800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was timely and Mr. Jolly addressed my issue, ordered an X-ray and had me fitted for a boot for my foot fx. Very professional and friendly.
About Raymond Jolly, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- University of Nevada at Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Raymond Jolly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Raymond Jolly accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raymond Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
