See All Psychologists in Halfmoon, NY
Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D

Psychology
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

Dr. Bodensieck works at Raymond Bodensieck, PsyD in Halfmoon, NY with other offices in Saratoga Springs, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond Bodensieck, PsyD
    12 Corporate Dr, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-7793
  2. 2
    Dod Saratoga Springs Pharmacy
    1 West Ave Ste 230, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 583-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bodensieck?

    Mar 23, 2017
    Dr. Bodensieck is so far the greatest most helpful psychologist I've ever had. I would reccomend him to everyone and anyone. He is amazing and he knows what to tell you and how to tell you.
    Troy Fernandez in Schenectady, NY — Mar 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bodensieck to family and friends

    Dr. Bodensieck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bodensieck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528156759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dutchess County Department Of Mental Hygiene
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago School of Professional Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY Oneonta
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bodensieck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bodensieck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodensieck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodensieck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodensieck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodensieck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raymond Bodensieck, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.