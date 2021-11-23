See All Counselors in Laguna Hills, CA
Raymond Salcido, LCSW Icon-share Share Profile

Raymond Salcido, LCSW

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Raymond Salcido, LCSW is a Counselor in Laguna Hills, CA. 

Raymond Salcido works at Cathy L Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA in Laguna Hills, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
Dr. Lynda Helfend, PHD
8 (4)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cathy L. Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA
    25283 Cabot Rd, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 452-0077
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Raymond Salcido?

    Nov 23, 2021
    Ray has really assisted me to deal with some big life changes. He is very easy to talk to, not stuffy or judgmental. He takes his time to understand and helps me to make decisions based on what I want/need. I would strongly recommend him to anyone going through difficult times, or who feel like their life is spinning out of control.
    — Nov 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Raymond Salcido, LCSW
    How would you rate your experience with Raymond Salcido, LCSW?
    • Likelihood of recommending Raymond Salcido to family and friends

    Raymond Salcido's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Raymond Salcido

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raymond Salcido, LCSW.

    About Raymond Salcido, LCSW

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942421854
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raymond Salcido has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Raymond Salcido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raymond Salcido works at Cathy L Weinstein, MFT, Laguna Hills, CA in Laguna Hills, CA. View the full address on Raymond Salcido’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Raymond Salcido. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raymond Salcido.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raymond Salcido, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raymond Salcido appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Raymond Salcido, LCSW?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.