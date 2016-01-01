Dr. Kamoo accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray Kamoo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ray Kamoo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Dr. Kamoo works at
Locations
Apex Therapy Services Inc.30200 Telegraph Rd Ste 207, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 712-1129
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ray Kamoo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1013072164
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kamoo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamoo works at
Dr. Kamoo speaks Arabic.
Dr. Kamoo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamoo.
