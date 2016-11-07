See All Chiropractors in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Ray Drury, DC

Chiropractic
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Ray Drury, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Drury works at Upper Cervical Health Centers Of America in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Passionately Principled
    2550 W Arrowood Rd Ste 104, Charlotte, NC 28273 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 588-5560

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Headache
Low Back Procedure
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Low Back Procedure

Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2016
    I came in as a new patient August of 2016. Suffering from severe migraines. These migraine attacks were weekly, sometimes lasting for days. Having tried everything else with no success, I was hopeful. Dr. Fleischer examined me and reviewed my X-ray's and discovered the root of the problem. I began treatment and am on the road to recovery!
    Debbie Williford in Charlotte, NC — Nov 07, 2016
    About Dr. Ray Drury, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457398174
    Education & Certifications

    • Logan College of Chiropractic
    • University Of Kentucky
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ray Drury, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drury has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drury accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Drury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drury works at Upper Cervical Health Centers Of America in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Drury’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Drury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

