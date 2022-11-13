Ray Blume, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ray Blume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ray Blume, MA
Overview
Ray Blume, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Gibbsboro, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 146 Lakeview Dr S Ste 300, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 Directions (856) 784-5055
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I had met him sooner in life. I haven’t seen him in a long time, but I think of him often. He improved the way I “reframe” negative situations. He introduced me to tools that I practice daily and have changed my life…for the better! Would I recommend him to a best friend or family member? It’s an easy Yes from me! Patience, practice, acceptance, letting go of poor thinking habits and letting the counseling “marinate” is very important in understanding what continues to negatively affect your life. When I met Ray, I was at my lowest, but no more :)
About Ray Blume, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Ray Blume has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ray Blume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Ray Blume. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ray Blume.
