Dr. Rawzi Baik, OD
Overview
Dr. Rawzi Baik, OD is an Optometrist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Baik works at
Locations
Clarkson Eyecare8118 Montgomery Rd Ste 214, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (844) 206-8933
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rawzi Baik, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1548613391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baik accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
