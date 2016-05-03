Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Ravi Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
Mid South Psychiatric Associates1830 HERITAGE PARK PLZ, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 895-8104
Trustpoint Hospital LLC1009 N Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 867-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Trustpoint Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is treating my husband Mario at Trustpoint. I am very pleased with his treatment and his professional. Him and my social worker Laura has done an Amazing job. I would definitely recommend Dr.Singh as he is very caring and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Ravi Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1922116649
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.