Raven Ennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Raven Ennis
Overview
Raven Ennis is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Raven Ennis works at
Locations
Ying Chia Cheng4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste B6, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 485-2100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Raven Ennis
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407278757
Frequently Asked Questions
Raven Ennis accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raven Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Raven Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raven Ennis.
