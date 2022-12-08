See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Raul Trevino III, OD

Optometry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Raul Trevino III, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Trevino III works at Vision Source Castle Hills in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Catalyst Physical Therapy P.l.l.c
    2210 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 344-1400
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 08, 2022
    I have been going there for Years Doctor Cooney was one of the best eye exams I've ever had the customer service is Great and the prices are in line with the lesser chains! Dr. Trevino is there also, who owns these Professional stores....
    BUDDY LIGON — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Raul Trevino III, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073650883
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raul Trevino III, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trevino III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trevino III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trevino III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trevino III works at Vision Source Castle Hills in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Trevino III’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Trevino III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trevino III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trevino III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trevino III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

