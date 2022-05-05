Raul Ortiz Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Raul Ortiz Jr, NP
Overview
Raul Ortiz Jr, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
- 1 100 Isleta Blvd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Directions (505) 200-2647
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He was the best NP I have ever had. I went into the hospital and left with my questions answered and any concerns I had he reassured me on.
About Raul Ortiz Jr, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437590635
Frequently Asked Questions
Raul Ortiz Jr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raul Ortiz Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Raul Ortiz Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raul Ortiz Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raul Ortiz Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raul Ortiz Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.