See All Physicians Assistants in Dallas, TX
Raul Lozano, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Raul Lozano, PA-C

Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Raul Lozano, PA-C is a Family Medicine Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Raul Lozano works at Coral Medical Services in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Marsh Medical
    9495 Marsh Ln # 100, Dallas, TX 75220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 351-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Medical City Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Birth Control
Diabetes
Allergies
Birth Control
Diabetes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Raul Lozano?

    Aug 12, 2019
    Most caring and generous doctor I’ve met. He listens to your concerns. Will address each and give you an explanation to your understanding and assurance. Very knowledgeable and conservative treatment. I highly recommend!! Staff is also very friendly and efficient!!
    Best Doctor!! — Aug 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Raul Lozano, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Raul Lozano, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Raul Lozano to family and friends

    Raul Lozano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Raul Lozano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raul Lozano, PA-C.

    About Raul Lozano, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Physician Assistant)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871515221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raul Lozano, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raul Lozano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raul Lozano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Raul Lozano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raul Lozano works at Coral Medical Services in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Raul Lozano’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Raul Lozano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raul Lozano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raul Lozano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raul Lozano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Raul Lozano, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.