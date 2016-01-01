Rathna Fatato, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rathna Fatato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rathna Fatato, NP
Overview
Rathna Fatato, NP is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Rathna Fatato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1634
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rathna Fatato?
About Rathna Fatato, NP
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1962568436
Frequently Asked Questions
Rathna Fatato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Rathna Fatato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rathna Fatato works at
Rathna Fatato has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rathna Fatato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rathna Fatato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rathna Fatato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.