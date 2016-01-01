See All Nurse Practitioners in Stafford, TX
Rashmi Momin, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rashmi Momin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Stafford, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UTMB Family Nurse Practitioner- FNP-BC.

Rashmi Momin works at Vital Telecare in Stafford, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vital Telecare
    12750 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX 77477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-7361

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Acne
Allergies

Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychotic Depression Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon

About Rashmi Momin, FNP-BC

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • 11 years of experience
  • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
  • 1194269969
Education & Certifications

  • UTMB Family Nurse Practitioner- FNP-BC
Frequently Asked Questions

Rashmi Momin, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rashmi Momin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Rashmi Momin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Rashmi Momin works at Vital Telecare in Stafford, TX. View the full address on Rashmi Momin’s profile.

Rashmi Momin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rashmi Momin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rashmi Momin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rashmi Momin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

