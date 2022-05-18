Rashadah Jordan is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rashadah Jordan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rashadah Jordan
Overview
Rashadah Jordan is a Physician Assistant in Plano, TX.
Rashadah Jordan works at
Locations
Fusion Family Consulting1700 Alma Dr Ste 580, Plano, TX 75075 Directions (469) 344-1414
Ratings & Reviews
We have had a wonderful experience with Rashadah and would recommend her highly! My kids feel she gets them and mom feels heard.
About Rashadah Jordan
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1275197980
Frequently Asked Questions
Rashadah Jordan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Rashadah Jordan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Rashadah Jordan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rashadah Jordan.
