Raquel Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raquel Welch, FNP-BC
Raquel Welch, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL.
Clinical Associates in Medicine LLC801 N Larkin Ave Ste 101, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-0029
Raquel Welch, APN is the most down to Earth, wonderful, energetic lady I have the honor seeing as a patient. I will follow her to the moon and back!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912431248
