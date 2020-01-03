See All Nurse Practitioners in Joliet, IL
Raquel Welch, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Raquel Welch, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Joliet, IL. 

Raquel Welch works at Clinical Associates In Medicine in Joliet, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Associates in Medicine LLC
    801 N Larkin Ave Ste 101, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-0029

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 03, 2020
Raquel Welch, APN is the most down to Earth, wonderful, energetic lady I have the honor seeing as a patient. I will follow her to the moon and back!
Peggy Andriola — Jan 03, 2020
Photo: Raquel Welch, FNP-BC
About Raquel Welch, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912431248
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

