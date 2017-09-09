See All Counselors in Houston, TX
Raquel Ducote, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Raquel Ducote, LPC

Counseling
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Raquel Ducote, LPC is a Counselor in Houston, TX. 

Raquel Ducote works at Ducote Intervention Counseling Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
Gina Baiamonte, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile
Laura Davison, LPC
Laura Davison, LPC
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ducote Intervention Counseling Center
    11200 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 259-3490

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Raquel Ducote?

    Sep 09, 2017
    Best counseling therapist ever! I have been working with Raquel for almost a year and a half now. Part of the reason that made me see her was to help me with meeting personal life goals and addressing challenges that I have been struggling with for the past few years. My experience can be summarized in one word “AMAZING”. She literally turned my life around to say the least. I am very close from meeting one of my life goals which I thought I would never be able to accomplish.
    Raad in Houston, TX — Sep 09, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Raquel Ducote, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Raquel Ducote, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Raquel Ducote to family and friends

    Raquel Ducote's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Raquel Ducote

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raquel Ducote, LPC.

    About Raquel Ducote, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366507733
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Houston Area Women's Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Lamar University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raquel Ducote, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raquel Ducote is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raquel Ducote has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raquel Ducote has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raquel Ducote works at Ducote Intervention Counseling Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Raquel Ducote’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Raquel Ducote. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raquel Ducote.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raquel Ducote, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raquel Ducote appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Raquel Ducote, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.