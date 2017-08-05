See All Counselors in Astoria, NY
Raquel Crespo, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile

Raquel Crespo, LMHC

Counseling
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Raquel Crespo, LMHC is a Counselor in Astoria, NY. They graduated from Yeshiva Uni.

Raquel Crespo works at Crespo Mental Health Counseling Service in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
Dr. Alexandra Milspaw, PHD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Will Lee, MD
Dr. Will Lee, MD
6 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Crespo Mental Health Counseling Service
    3097 Steinway St Ste 207, Astoria, NY 11103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 766-7160
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:30pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Play Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Raquel Crespo?

    Aug 05, 2017
    My friend recommended me to Ms. Crespo's center. My life has never been the same. I can't thank them enough. Everyone is always so helpful and friendly. My therapist literally saved my life!
    Jackson Heights, NY — Aug 05, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Raquel Crespo, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Raquel Crespo, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Raquel Crespo to family and friends

    Raquel Crespo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Raquel Crespo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Raquel Crespo, LMHC.

    About Raquel Crespo, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992025902
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva Uni
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Saint Johns University of New York
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raquel Crespo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raquel Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raquel Crespo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Raquel Crespo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raquel Crespo works at Crespo Mental Health Counseling Service in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Raquel Crespo’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Raquel Crespo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Raquel Crespo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raquel Crespo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raquel Crespo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Raquel Crespo, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.