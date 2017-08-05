Raquel Crespo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raquel Crespo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raquel Crespo, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Raquel Crespo, LMHC is a Counselor in Astoria, NY. They graduated from Yeshiva Uni.
Locations
Crespo Mental Health Counseling Service3097 Steinway St Ste 207, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 766-7160Monday9:00am - 9:30pmTuesday9:00am - 9:30pmWednesday9:00am - 9:30pmThursday9:00am - 9:30pmFriday9:00am - 9:30pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My friend recommended me to Ms. Crespo's center. My life has never been the same. I can't thank them enough. Everyone is always so helpful and friendly. My therapist literally saved my life!
About Raquel Crespo, LMHC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1992025902
Education & Certifications
- Yeshiva Uni
- Saint Johns University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
