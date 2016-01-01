See All Nurse Practitioners in Mesa, AZ
Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC

Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ. 

Raquel Castaneda works at Physician Group of Arizona in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrinology Associates of Arizona
    10238 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2669
  2. 2
    Endocrinology Associates of Arizona
    1620 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 257-2669

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Test
Diabetes
Flu Shot
Blood Test
Diabetes
Flu Shot

Blood Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568884310
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Arizona State University In Tempe
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raquel Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Raquel Castaneda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Raquel Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Raquel Castaneda works at Physician Group of Arizona in Mesa, AZ. View the full address on Raquel Castaneda’s profile.

    Raquel Castaneda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raquel Castaneda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raquel Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raquel Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

