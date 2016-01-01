Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Raquel Castaneda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC
Overview
Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Raquel Castaneda works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Endocrinology Associates of Arizona10238 E Hampton Ave, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 257-2669
-
2
Endocrinology Associates of Arizona1620 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204 Directions (480) 257-2669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Raquel Castaneda?
About Raquel Castaneda, FNP-BC
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1568884310
Education & Certifications
- Arizona State University In Tempe
Frequently Asked Questions
Raquel Castaneda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Raquel Castaneda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Raquel Castaneda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Raquel Castaneda works at
Raquel Castaneda speaks Spanish.
Raquel Castaneda has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Raquel Castaneda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Raquel Castaneda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Raquel Castaneda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.