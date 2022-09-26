See All Physicians Assistants in Troy, MI
Rany Toma, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Rany Toma, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI. 

Rany Toma works at Perspectives Counseling Center in Troy, MI with other offices in Bloomfield Hills, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perspectives Counseling
    888 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1450, Troy, MI 48084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 244-8644
  2. 2
    Oakland psychological
    2550 S Telegraph Rd Ste 250, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 322-0001
  3. 3
    Oakland Psychological
    17352 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 559-5558
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 26, 2022
    Very highly recommended!
    LM — Sep 26, 2022
    About Rany Toma, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245758317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rany Toma, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rany Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rany Toma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rany Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Rany Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rany Toma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rany Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rany Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

