Ranjani Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ranjani Shah, NP
Overview
Ranjani Shah, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Ranjani Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Endocrinology Laboratory505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 746-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Ranjani Shah?
Great NP was very comforting and patient with me and she handled me like she genuinely cared about my well being.
About Ranjani Shah, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942675202
Frequently Asked Questions
Ranjani Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ranjani Shah works at
3 patients have reviewed Ranjani Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ranjani Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ranjani Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ranjani Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.