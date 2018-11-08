See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Ranjani Shah, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Ranjani Shah, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Ranjani Shah works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrinology Laboratory
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Nov 08, 2018
Great NP was very comforting and patient with me and she handled me like she genuinely cared about my well being.
Kayko Andrieux in New York, NY — Nov 08, 2018
Photo: Ranjani Shah, NP
About Ranjani Shah, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1942675202
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

