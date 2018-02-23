See All Clinical Psychologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
3 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.

Dr. Ryan works at Intermountain Psychology in Ogden, UT with other offices in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ogden Office
    3544 Lincoln Ave Ste G, Ogden, UT 84401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 726-7772
  2. 2
    West Jordan Office
    8823 S Redwood Rd Ste B, West Jordan, UT 84088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 913-0098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1578893129
    Education & Certifications

    • Alliant International University
    • Westminister College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Ryan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

