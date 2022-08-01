See All Physicians Assistants in Longview, TX
Randy Moore, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.5 (6)
Overview

Randy Moore, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Longview, TX. 

Randy Moore works at Wellness Pointe in Longview, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Longview Wellness Center
    1107 E Marshall Ave, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 758-2610
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 01, 2022
    Dr. Randy Moore is an excellent doctor. I have never been disappointed with any of my visits. He shows compassion and is very concerned with my overall well being. Dr Moore is extremely professional and knowledgeable as it pertains to the latest medical treatments and medicines out there. I appreciate how Dr Moore takes the time to explain to me my results. Dr Moore has been my choice for many years and I don’t plan on changing that anytime soon. I will most certainly recommend Dr Moore to anyone that is in need of a caring Dr. especially if your trying to overcome diabetes and high blood pressure.
    Pastor Von Eric McKee — Aug 01, 2022
    About Randy Moore, PA-C

    Physician Assistant (PA)
    English
    1053627265
    • 1053627265
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Randy Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Randy Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Randy Moore works at Wellness Pointe in Longview, TX. View the full address on Randy Moore’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Randy Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randy Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randy Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randy Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

