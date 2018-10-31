Dr. Randy Good, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Good, DC
Overview
Dr. Randy Good, DC is a Chiropractor in Valencia, CA.
Dr. Good works at
Locations
-
1
The Good Chiropractic Clinic25864 Tournament Rd Ste D, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 254-8890
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Consistent, great work, answers questions wisely and easy to comprehend. Great office staff, comes highly recommended. Just a great experience.
About Dr. Randy Good, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1730101981
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
