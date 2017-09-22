See All Clinical Psychologists in Waterbury, CT
Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.

Dr. Carrin works at Randy Carrin, Psy.D., Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Randy Carrin, Psy.D.
    60 Westwood Ave Ste 310, Waterbury, CT 06708 (203) 757-8766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Waterbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 22, 2017
    Dr. Carrin is a very warm, compassionate therapist. He's extremely professional. I personally highly recommend him.
    Laura R in Southbury, CT — Sep 22, 2017
    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swedish
    NPI Number
    • 1548206964
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Connecticut Valley Hospital
    Internship
    • Connecticut Valley Hospital, Middletown, Ct
    Medical Education
    • Antioch University
    Undergraduate School
    • George Washington University, Washington, Dc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carrin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carrin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carrin works at Randy Carrin, Psy.D., Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Carrin’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

