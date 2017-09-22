Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.
Locations
Randy Carrin, Psy.D.60 Westwood Ave Ste 310, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 757-8766
Hospital Affiliations
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carrin is a very warm, compassionate therapist. He's extremely professional. I personally highly recommend him.
About Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Swedish
Education & Certifications
- Connecticut Valley Hospital
- Connecticut Valley Hospital, Middletown, Ct
- Antioch University
- George Washington University, Washington, Dc
