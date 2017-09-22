Overview

Dr. Randy Carrin, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University and is affiliated with Waterbury Hospital.



Dr. Carrin works at Randy Carrin, Psy.D., Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.