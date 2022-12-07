Dr. Randy Cale, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randy Cale, PHD
Overview
Dr. Randy Cale, PHD is a Psychologist in Clifton Park, NY.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 636 Plank Rd Ste 200, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 383-0600
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Randy Cale, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1205086873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Cale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cale.
