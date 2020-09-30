Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph Andrews, DC
Overview
Dr. Randolph Andrews, DC is a Chiropractor in Amarillo, TX.
Dr. Andrews works at
Locations
Cooper Chiropractic Pllc3004 SW 27th Ave Ste A, Amarillo, TX 79109 Directions (806) 372-3988
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was visiting my cousin and went along for a treatment. I stayed longer to go back. Im feeling like several spots that would release are released. I’m in awe of his knowledge and care. Thank you.
About Dr. Randolph Andrews, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1922010347
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrews, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrews appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.