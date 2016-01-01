See All Nurse Practitioners in Dania Beach, FL
Randi Berkowitz, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Randi Berkowitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dania Beach, FL. 

Randi Berkowitz works at Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP in Dania Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP
    1815 Griffin Rd Ste 204, Dania Beach, FL 33004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 289-0299
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Randi Berkowitz, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1467876698
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Randi Berkowitz, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randi Berkowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Randi Berkowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Randi Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Randi Berkowitz works at Randi Rachel Berkowitz, FNP in Dania Beach, FL. View the full address on Randi Berkowitz’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Randi Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randi Berkowitz.

