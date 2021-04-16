Dr. Randell Ray, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randell Ray, OD
Dr. Randell Ray, OD is an Optometrist in Cleburne, TX.
Rediclinic1616 W Henderson St, Cleburne, TX 76033 Directions (817) 526-5558Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
My first visit to Dr Ray was more than I expected. He was very friendly and professional I would highly recommend him to my family and friends !
- Optometry
- English
- 1780622357
- University of Houston / College of Optometry
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.