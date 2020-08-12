See All Nurse Practitioners in Indianapolis, IN
Randee Miller, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (35)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Randee Miller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN. 

Randee Miller works at ADULT MEDICINE CENTER in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adult Medicine Center
    8424 Naab Rd Ste 3P, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 608-6090

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 35 ratings
Patient Ratings (35)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Aug 12, 2020
Randee spent a full hour with me and my wife. She asked the right questions and gave proper answers to ours. I am very impressed.
Tom Vester — Aug 12, 2020
About Randee Miller, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285650036
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Randee Miller, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randee Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Randee Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Randee Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Randee Miller works at ADULT MEDICINE CENTER in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Randee Miller’s profile.

35 patients have reviewed Randee Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Randee Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Randee Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Randee Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

