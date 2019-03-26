See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Randall Wong, OD

Optometry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Randall Wong, OD is an Optometrist in Mission Viejo, CA. 

Dr. Wong works at Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp. in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp.
    26701 Crown Valley Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 582-5009
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 26, 2019
    Dr Wong was very thorough and explained each step in the process. He even was concerned about some results that were not consistent with my history and age so he asked that I return a few days later for a no charge recheck and validation. I would recommend him to anyone that cares about their eyes.
    Optometry
    • Optometry
    English
    • English
    1033205828
    • 1033205828
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Optometry
    • Optometry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Dr. Randall Wong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wong works at Advanced Eye Medical Group A Professional Corp. in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wong’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

