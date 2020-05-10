Dr. Takaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Takaki, OD
Overview
Dr. Randall Takaki, OD is an Optometrist in Waipahu, HI.
Dr. Takaki works at
Locations
1
Costco Pharmacy #48594-1231 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 678-1987
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Takaki?
Fantastic. Discovered early onset of Mac degeneration.
About Dr. Randall Takaki, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1730254277
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Takaki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Takaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.