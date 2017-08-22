Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Robinson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Randall Robinson, PHD is a Psychologist in Fresno, CA.
Locations
- 1 1300 E Shaw Ave Ste 170, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 292-3100
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I hope she never retires. She is both brilliant, and relatable. Truly cares about your personal process. A gem!
About Dr. Randall Robinson, PHD
- Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1275521411
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
