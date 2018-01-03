See All Psychologists in Ocala, FL
Randall Lowrey, PSY

Psychology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Randall Lowrey, PSY is a Psychologist in Ocala, FL. 

Randall Lowrey works at Omni Home Care in Ocala, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Omni Home Care
    2609 SW 33rd St Ste 102, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 687-0322
Check your insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 03, 2018
    Dr. Lowrey is a compassionate and caring therapist. He is a great listener, also.
    Debra in Ocala, FL — Jan 03, 2018
    Photo: Randall Lowrey, PSY
    About Randall Lowrey, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467506709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

