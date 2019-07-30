Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randall Hyde, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Randall Hyde, PHD is a Psychologist in Provo, UT.
Dr. Hyde works at
Locations
Preferred Family Clinic1355 N University Ave Ste 200, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 221-0223
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Hyde occasionally for many years, whenever I get stuck. He is the best therapist ever! I refer him to everyone! He has helped my parents, my family, myself, my friends and my co-workers.
About Dr. Randall Hyde, PHD
