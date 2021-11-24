See All Psychologists in Battle Creek, MI
Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD

Psychology
2.5 (12)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD is a Psychologist in Battle Creek, MI. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    211 Capital Ave Ne, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 962-2722
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    About Dr. Randall Haugen, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861551947
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haugen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haugen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Haugen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haugen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haugen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haugen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

