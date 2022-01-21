Randy Gibson, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Randy Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Randy Gibson, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Randy Gibson, LPC is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Randy Gibson works at
Locations
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (302) 252-5277Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Randy Gibson, LPC4230 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 520, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (214) 929-4670
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very patient and kind
About Randy Gibson, LPC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1891788170
Education & Certifications
- Park Cities Counseling Center
- Midwestern State University, Wichita Falls, Tx
Frequently Asked Questions
