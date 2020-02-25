Dr. Randall Blevins, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Randall Blevins, OD
Overview
Dr. Randall Blevins, OD is an Optometrist in North Canton, OH.
Dr. Blevins works at
Locations
-
1
Mark L Mason Od. LLC907 SCHNEIDER ST SE, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 499-1494
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blevins?
He's done my whole family and is very kind and funny to everyone.
About Dr. Randall Blevins, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1487760039
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blevins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blevins accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blevins works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Blevins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blevins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.