Dr. Bruce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randal Bruce, PHD
Overview
Dr. Randal Bruce, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Farmington Hills, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 28730 Lake Park Dr, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 624-8181
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruce?
About Dr. Randal Bruce, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1306834551
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruce accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruce. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruce.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruce, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruce appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.