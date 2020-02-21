See All Nurse Practitioners in Wilmington, NC
Rand Pennington, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Rand Pennington, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Rand Pennington, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC. 

Rand Pennington works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington
    1960 S 16th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1554
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Rand Pennington?

    Feb 21, 2020
    Very professional. Great personality too.
    — Feb 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Rand Pennington, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Rand Pennington, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Rand Pennington to family and friends

    Rand Pennington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Rand Pennington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Rand Pennington, FNP.

    About Rand Pennington, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1497029953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rand Pennington, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rand Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rand Pennington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rand Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rand Pennington works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Rand Pennington’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Rand Pennington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rand Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rand Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rand Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.