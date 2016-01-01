Rana Dakdouk, CNS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rana Dakdouk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Rana Dakdouk, CNS
Overview
Rana Dakdouk, CNS is an Alternative Care Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Rana Dakdouk works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Rana Dakdouk?
About Rana Dakdouk, CNS
- Alternative Care
- English
- Female
- 1790319705
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Duluth
Frequently Asked Questions
Rana Dakdouk accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Rana Dakdouk using Healthline FindCare.
Rana Dakdouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Rana Dakdouk works at
Rana Dakdouk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Rana Dakdouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rana Dakdouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rana Dakdouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.