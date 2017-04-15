Ramona Franklin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Ramona Franklin, LPC
Overview
Ramona Franklin, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Ramona Franklin works at
Locations
Atlanta Luxury Medicine and Aesthetics191 Peachtree St NE Ste 3300, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 561-0069
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Franklin is focused on the total healing of a person. She is a great listener and seeks to heal Mind, body and soul. She is my first counselor in many years and is helping me. I am grateful to have her partner for my success.
About Ramona Franklin, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780833855
