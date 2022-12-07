Dr. Ramona Baumfalk, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumfalk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ramona Baumfalk, OD
Overview
Dr. Ramona Baumfalk, OD is an Optometrist in Leawood, KS. They completed their residency with Ico
Dr. Baumfalk works at
Locations
-
1
Leawood Eye Center11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 261-2020Wednesday8:00am -Thursday8:00am -
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baumfalk?
The most personable, knowledgeable and competent doctor I visit
About Dr. Ramona Baumfalk, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1104837640
Education & Certifications
- Ico
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Missouri State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumfalk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumfalk accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumfalk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumfalk works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumfalk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumfalk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumfalk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumfalk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.