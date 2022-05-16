See All Family Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Rami Zaki, PA-C

Family Medicine
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Rami Zaki, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Rami Zaki works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9755
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Rami Zaki, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1740489111
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Rami Zaki, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Rami Zaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Rami Zaki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Rami Zaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Rami Zaki works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Rami Zaki’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Rami Zaki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Rami Zaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Rami Zaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Rami Zaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

