Overview

Dr. Ram Parikh, DC is a Chiropractor in Butler, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Logan and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at Discover Wellness Center in Butler, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.