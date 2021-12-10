Dr. Ram Parikh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ram Parikh, DC
Dr. Ram Parikh, DC is a Chiropractor in Butler, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Logan and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Discover Chiropractic227 S Chestnut St, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 220-4271Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday3:00pm - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 11:00amSaturday8:30am - 10:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
This is a caring office and will cover all subjects or health issues with you. If they feel you have another condition that they do not handle they refer you to the right doctor. The staff is caring and always follows through and educates you on the procedures in there office. High Recommend
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1730114513
- Logan
Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.