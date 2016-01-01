Dr. Gillies accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ralph Gillies, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Gillies, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA.
Locations
- 1 1467 HARPER ST, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 535-0360
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Gillies, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073623401
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillies has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillies, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillies appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.