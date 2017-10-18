See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Ralph Filson, DC

Sports Medicine
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Ralph Filson, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Filson works at Ralph M. Filson Dc PC in Saint Louis, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph M. Filson Dc PC
    10510 Old Olive Street Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 991-2295

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 18, 2017
Dr Filson is a tremendous doctor and also a tremendous person. He is not your typical ‘cattle mover’ type of physician you find so prevalent these days. Personal care with a healing intent. I moved away from StL several years ago and have been looking for another Dr Filson ever since. Funny, my brother referred me to a chiropractor here in Louisville, Dr Rodney Brown, and I immediately liked him as well. Guess who helped train Dr Brown at Logan College in StL? Yep, Dr Filson.
Alan in Louisville, KY — Oct 18, 2017
About Dr. Ralph Filson, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1720114424
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Filson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Filson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Filson works at Ralph M. Filson Dc PC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Filson’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Filson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Filson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Filson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Filson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

