Overview

Dr. Ralph Constantino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Teaneck, NJ. 

Dr. Constantino works at Spergel Stanley M Psy D PA in Teaneck, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spergel Stanley M Psy D PA
    815 Elm Ave, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 692-9585

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Apr 19, 2018
Dr. Costantino was a major help during a rough time in my life. He helped me navigate to where I am today. I would highly recommend him. It’s a shame he doesn’t take insurance.
Bergen county — Apr 19, 2018
About Dr. Ralph Constantino, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1174774137
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Constantino has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Constantino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Constantino works at Spergel Stanley M Psy D PA in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Constantino’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Constantino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Constantino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Constantino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Constantino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

