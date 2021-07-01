See All Physicians Assistants in New York, NY
Ralph Capra, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Ralph Capra, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Qunnipiac University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Ralph Capra works at UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Health Center
    80 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10011 (212) 229-1671

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergic Disorders
    Aetna

    Jul 01, 2021
    Dr. Capra is amazing. He saved my life. He's very patient, caring and has treated my family as well.
    Physician Assistant (PA)
    18 years of experience
    English
    1184686727
    Qunnipiac University
    Salve Regina University
    Ralph Capra, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ralph Capra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ralph Capra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ralph Capra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ralph Capra works at UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER in New York, NY. View the full address on Ralph Capra’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Ralph Capra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ralph Capra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ralph Capra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ralph Capra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

