Ralph Capra, PA
Overview
Ralph Capra, PA is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Qunnipiac University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Ralph Capra works at
Locations
Health Center80 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 229-1671
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Capra is amazing. He saved my life. He’s very patient, caring and has treated my family as well.
About Ralph Capra, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1184686727
Education & Certifications
- Qunnipiac University
- Salve Regina University
