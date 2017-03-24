See All Psychologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD

Psychology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD is a Psychologist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Benedict works at Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System
    1001 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 323-0500
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Benedict?

    Mar 24, 2017
    I can see why some people might not understand Dr. Benedict or may interpret his demeanor as falling short of a congenial bedside manner, but he is an intelligent and exceptionally accomplished and competent professional who is deeply insightful and kind behind his seemingly gruff exterior. I found interactions with him educational and enjoyable.
    Buffalo, NY — Mar 24, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Benedict to family and friends

    Dr. Benedict's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Benedict

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD.

    About Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669437646
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedict is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Benedict has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Benedict has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Benedict works at Ubmd Pediatric Outpatient Center (conventus)- Great Lakes Health System in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Benedict’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedict. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedict.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benedict, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benedict appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ralph Benedict, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.